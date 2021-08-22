Wheeling events coming up

(WHEELING, WV) Live events are coming to Wheeling.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wheeling:

Mass for the Conversion of Lost Souls Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1300 Eoff St, Wheeling, WV

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Wheeling will celebrate a Mass for the Conversion of Lost Souls on Friday, August 27, 2021, the Memorial of Saint Monica, at 6:00 p.m. The fourth-century saint...

Public Gardening Lecture Series: Seed Saving Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 465 Lodge Dr, Wheeling, WV

Join West Liberty University professor of biology Dr. Roger Seeber, Jr. as we learn the steps of saving seeds from your garden. Program takes place 6:30 - 7:30pm Monday, August 23 at the Schrader...

Generation Wheeling Glow Golf Scramble Wheeling, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 432 Oglebay Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003

Let's glow crazy! Join Generation Wheeling for a fun night of night golf at Oglebay's Par 3 Course on Sept. 4.

BAKER PERSONAL PROPERTY ON-LINE AUCTION Martins Ferry, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

718 Pearl Street Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Watch for ‘Behm’s Auction’ signs. The following items are from the Baker home in Martins Ferry. Online Bidding begins […]



Let Us Entertain You! Towngate Season Preview Party Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2118 Market St, Wheeling, WV

See what Towngate’s 2021-22 season of community theater holds for you during a special sneak preview at 7pm Saturday, August 28. The party begins at 7pm in the Gallery with live entertainment by...