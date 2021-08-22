Coming soon: Hobbs events

(HOBBS, NM) Live events are coming to Hobbs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hobbs area:

Live Music with Jack Nelson Band Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Join us August 21, 2021 underneath the stars for Live Music on the Starting Patio! No Cover!!!!!

Memorial Service Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3321 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia. Pastor Mickey Olson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the...

Sew Social Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Enjoy our creative space and sew in the classroom today! Enjoy free help and a positive sewing atmosphere. You must call to reserve a place due to social distancing requirements. […]



Sewing 101 Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Have a machine but are too intimidated to start sewing? This is the class for you...back to the basics. Join Hannah in this class and learn the sewing basics. The cost of the class is $25. You...

Skipping Blocks Quilt Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Looking for something to make that is as cute as it is easy? Join Hannah in this class to create the Skipping Blocks quilt. This class would also be a […]

