Paso Robles calendar: What's coming up

2021 Paderewski Festival Youth Piano Competition Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: TBD, TBD, CA 93446

The Paderewski Festival Youth Competition. The contest is open to piano students competing in two groups: Juniors and Seniors.

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles November 25 | Volunteer & Donate Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 600 Nickerson Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

A celebration of thanks serving over 1,500 men, women, and children a traditional drive-thru Thanksgiving meal in Paso Robles.

VIP Petcare at Lemos Feed & Pet Supply Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1491 Creston RD, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

The Castle Costume Ball - A Tooth & Nail Halloween Party Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Witches, Warlocks, and Wine - It's Party Time!! Join us for our annual Halloween Party at Tooth & Nail Winery.

Hoyt Family Vineyards 3rd Annual Chili Cook-off Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2015 Township Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Who makes the Best Chili in Paso? You be the judge!