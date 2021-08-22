Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Paso Robles Dispatch
Paso Robles Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Live events are coming to Paso Robles.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paso Robles area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISmhp_0bZWN0ZR00

2021 Paderewski Festival Youth Piano Competition

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: TBD, TBD, CA 93446

The Paderewski Festival Youth Competition. The contest is open to piano students competing in two groups: Juniors and Seniors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQ1Ju_0bZWN0ZR00

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles November 25 | Volunteer & Donate

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 600 Nickerson Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

A celebration of thanks serving over 1,500 men, women, and children a traditional drive-thru Thanksgiving meal in Paso Robles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfi6A_0bZWN0ZR00

VIP Petcare at Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1491 Creston RD, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hawvM_0bZWN0ZR00

The Castle Costume Ball - A Tooth & Nail Halloween Party

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Witches, Warlocks, and Wine - It's Party Time!! Join us for our annual Halloween Party at Tooth & Nail Winery.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCBRc_0bZWN0ZR00

Hoyt Family Vineyards 3rd Annual Chili Cook-off

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2015 Township Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Who makes the Best Chili in Paso? You be the judge!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Paso Robles Dispatch

Paso Robles Dispatch

Paso Robles, CA
47
Followers
188
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paso Robles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Creston, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Wine#Thu Nov 11#Event Rsvps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy