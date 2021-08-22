Cancel
Bonney Lake, WA

Bonney Lake events coming up

Bonney Lake Journal
Bonney Lake Journal
 5 days ago

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Bonney Lake is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bonney Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Amueq_0bZWMxEK00

Historic Downtown Sumner Guided Walking Tours

Sumner, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 923 Kincaid Ave, Sumner, WA

As we celebrate our historic Downtown buildings this summer, we invite you to take a guided tour of our quaint downtown district. We have partnered with Pretty Gritty Tours to offer this free peek...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpTXT_0bZWMxEK00

Trauma Focused Mental Health & Wellness Training

Camp Murray, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: PCRC Building 34, Camp Murray, WA 98430

This training is for all first responders, military, veterans AND family members to learn about PTSD/PTSI and recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1G3V_0bZWMxEK00

McMillin Hot Sauce Fest 2021

Puyallup, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 12517 State Route 162 E, Puyallup, WA 98374

Bringing the heat for the first time to McMillin, WA! Join us for McMillin's first ever Hot Sauce Fest!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGIL0_0bZWMxEK00

Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece at Wild Child Farm

Bonney Lake, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8311 214th Avenue East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

A fun afternoon at Wild Child Farm! Come enjoy creating succulent topped pumpkins centerpieces while meeting the farm animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1AdT_0bZWMxEK00

Chaste Treasure at the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Bonney Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 19401 Sumner-Buckley Hwy E, Bonney Lake, WA

Join the Ladies as we join the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire for the first time! We're taking our shenanigans to the Pacific Northwest! And the faire is Dog Friendly! Go to...

Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake, WA
With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

