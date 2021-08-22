Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland, MD

Coming soon: Cumberland events

Posted by 
Cumberland News Beat
Cumberland News Beat
 5 days ago

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Live events are lining up on the Cumberland calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cumberland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6TLr_0bZWMua900

All My Sons, a play by Arthur Miller

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 49 Baltimore Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

A tense drama of love, betrayal, deception, and kismet written in the skies over World War II.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLMkF_0bZWMua900

Experimental Aircraft Association Fly -In Drive-In

Wiley Ford, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 Fly -In Drive-In Breakfast being held at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford W. Va Katie Kight EAA Chapter 426...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6oAl_0bZWMua900

Willowbrook Woods Move-In Days - Fall 2021

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 12401 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland, MD 21502

Welcome to Allegany College of Maryland and Willowbrook Woods for the Fall Semester!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHsWo_0bZWMua900

Candidating Service and Congregational Meeting for Rev. Alison

Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 11 Washington St, Cumberland, MD

Join us at 10:00am on Sunday August 22nd for an exciting service led by the PNC's nominee for Called Pastor, Reverend Alison Peters. Following the service there will be a congregational meeting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEYit_0bZWMua900

178th Fall Convocation & Reunion

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 15 Greene Street, Cumberland, MD 21502, Cumberland, MD 21502

Join us for the Scottish Rite Fall Reunion & One-Day Class!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland, MD
94
Followers
158
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cumberland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Cumberland, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Kismet#Terminal Loop#House#Md Join#Pnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy