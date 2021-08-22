Transcript: Ryan Crocker on “Face the Nation”

JUST POSTED — “Why Biden must fire his national security adviser for Afghanistan failure,” by former Obama official Brett Bruen in USA Today. National security adviser JAKE SULLIVAN said this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the U.S. is focused on securing the Kabul airport today, and that evacuation flights would continue: “We can effectuate an ongoing evacuation of American citizens, of Afghans who worked for us — including interpreters and translators — and other vulnerable Afghans at risk.” As of late this morning, no flights were going in or out of Kabul for a while.