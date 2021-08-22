Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Transcript: Ryan Crocker on “Face the Nation”

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a transcript of an interview with former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker that aired on Sunday, August 22, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION. For more on Afghanistan, we turn to Ryan Crocker, who served as the US ambassador to Afghanistan. Mr. Ambassador, good morning. Earlier this week, you said you had grave concerns about President Biden’s capacity to lead. What specifically did you mean by that?

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Crocker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Afghans#C17#Taliban#Amb#House#State Department#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Amb. Ryan Crocker: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'a very bad' decision, it's execution 'has been a real mess'

Ambassador Ryan Crocker, a veteran career diplomat who's served in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan, as well as former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan during the Obama administration, tells Andrea Mitchell, "Strategically and for a long, short and medium-term interest, is the decision to completely withdraw from Afghanistan, was a very bad one. That said, the decision having been made the execution of it has been pretty bad." He adds, "this has been a real mess, and a huge self-inflicted wound on the administration."Aug. 25, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Kudlow: Why is the U.S. Government tolerating this?

Day nine of the Afghanistan catastrophe is here and I want to lead with a quote from my favorite ambassador, Ryan Crocker, who we had on the show Friday evening, who knows more about Afghanistan and the entire region than anybody alive or dead. In an interview on Fox News...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Major Garrett of CBS Face the Nation

QUESTION: We go now to the State Department and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Mr. Secretary, good morning to you, sir. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good morning, Major. Thanks for having me. QUESTION: In another venue this morning, your counterpart, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, said the United States has secured or...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden to face the nation

JUST POSTED — “Why Biden must fire his national security adviser for Afghanistan failure,” by former Obama official Brett Bruen in USA Today. National security adviser JAKE SULLIVAN said this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the U.S. is focused on securing the Kabul airport today, and that evacuation flights would continue: “We can effectuate an ongoing evacuation of American citizens, of Afghans who worked for us — including interpreters and translators — and other vulnerable Afghans at risk.” As of late this morning, no flights were going in or out of Kabul for a while.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy decision in last 4 decades

You have to give President Biden credit for consistency. Unfortunately, he has been consistently wrong. As Robert Gates, former defense secretary in the Obama administration, once put it, Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”. Mr. Biden’s decision...
POTUSAOL Corp

Under Trump, national security officials battled over the ISIS-K threat

Three years ago, Christopher Miller, then the top counterterrorism official at the White House National Security Council, recalled a “strange report” that ISIS-K was planning an attack outside of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The report “caused a great deal of consternation” within senior U.S. government counterterrorism circles, he recalled in an...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Why Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer secretly traveled to Kabul

WASHINGTON — Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich., stunned Washington when they secretly flew to Kabul on Tuesday on an unauthorized mission to witness the evacuation of Americans and Afghans. The lawmakers — Iraq War veterans who have emerged as two of the toughest critics of the Biden...
U.S. Politicsknoxfocus.com

Disgrace in Afghanistan

Joe Biden, according to recent news reports, once said “F – that” when speaking to diplomat Richard Holbrooke in 2010. Biden was arguing the United States should leave Afghanistan whatever the humanitarian costs. The conversation is detailed in George Packer’s book “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century.” Biden was unmoved by the plight of people Democrats say they care the most about. “We did it in Vietnam,” Biden told Holbrooke. “Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.” And that is precisely what Joe Biden has done.
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy