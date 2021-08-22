Marion calendar: Events coming up
(MARION, IN) Live events are coming to Marion.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 441 North Wabash Avenue, Marion, IN 46952
Understand mental health and addictions in a new way and tour Grant County's resources
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 111 N Boots St, Marion, IN
Annual art, music and food festival at The Kingdom, near the historic Mississinewa River. $20 per day, $50 3-day pass. Purchase yours today. Musical artists representing multiple genres include...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Open Meeting for all to attend concerning general business of the Church.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Location Dick Lootens Stadium at Marion High School, 750 W. 26th St., Marion, IN 46953 Description The Marching Giants are off to a great start on the Central Indiana Track Show Association...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Underdog Doggy Paddle at 1016 Rogers Ave, Gas City, IN 46933, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 01:00 pm to 05:00 pm
Comments / 0