Live events on the horizon in Seguin
(SEGUIN, TX) Seguin is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Seguin area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155
Join us for an introduction to Microsoft Excel. We'll cover using Excel for creating tables and adding values for personal finance.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 2818 Cordova Rd, Seguin, TX
ACC & 830 Cornhole Tournament at Tiger Sports Complex, 2818 Cordova Road, Seguin, TX 78155, Seguin, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 01:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155
Join us Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6PM in the Community Meeting Room to learn to make a mermaid inspired art piece.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155
We have all the gardening tips you’ll need to plan, prepare, plant, and maintain a successful garden this fall.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 425 North Austin Street, Seguin, TX 78155
Art at the Texas is the annual celebration of the arts in Seguin.
Comments / 0