Clovis, NM

Clovis events coming up

Posted by 
Clovis News Alert
 5 days ago

(CLOVIS, NM) Clovis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clovis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXM8b_0bZWMiEf00

ZeeCeeKeely

Clovis, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 421 North Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101

ZeeCeeKeely is an Arizona based reggae band, out in Clovis, NM for the last stop on their tour! Come out and enjoy with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lamsw_0bZWMiEf00

Portales Farmers Market

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSYch_0bZWMiEf00

SAPI Jeep Tour

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 110 Alison Ave #2060, Cannon AFB, NM

$135/person | Sign up by Aug 18 Unmarried airmen and a guest can tour through Puebloan Ruins, Petroglyphs, sea life fossils, the Ghost Town of Hagan and view beautiful landscapes over the course...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etuaO_0bZWMiEf00

Military & First Responders Month

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 3405A Gidding St, Clovis, NM

As a small way to say thank you for all that you do, every Thursday in August, Unknown Element will host Military & First Responders Days. Come learn something new, get outside your comfort zone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxQsp_0bZWMiEf00

Creative Pod

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Date: 8/3/2021 td Time: 5:00 PM - Title: Creative Pod Contact: span , span Location: td Description: Tweens/teens can register for this mixed media activity involving newspaper, watercolors, and...

Clovis News Alert

ABOUT

With Clovis News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

