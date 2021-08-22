Cancel
Michaela Coel, Norman Lear and Steve McQueen Accept Special Awards at 2021 AAFCA TV Honors

By Angelique Jackson
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event, presented by the African American Film Critics Association, was held virtually, with Emmy-nominee Yvette Nicole Brown hosting the award show. Honorees including Wanda Sykes, Naomi Ackie and Omar Sy beamed in from home to accept their honors. The awards were presented by more than two dozen AAFCA members, including AAFCA president Gil Robertson, who highlighted what made each project impactful and each artist exceptional.

