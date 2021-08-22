Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

FAITH AND VALUES: Bring order out of chaos

By FRED ANDREA Columnist
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Greek mythology, chaos is the name of a place. Sometimes many of us feel like we live there, that chaos is the place of our abode. In Genesis I:2, chaos is a condition. The writer of Genesis declares, “The earth was without form and void and darkness was upon the face of the deep.” It was chaos.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Ex Nihilo#Hostage#Greek#Romans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
am630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
Worldpersecution.org

House Church Pastor and Wife Receive Hefty Fine for Church Gathering

08/08/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – The pastor and his wife at a targeted house church in China’s Xiamen receive a hefty fine from the authorities for having “unauthorized gathering.”. China Aid reports that on July 29, Preacher Yang Xibo at Xiamen’s historic Xunsiding Church and his wife Wang Xiaofei...
ReligionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pope Francis is tearing the Catholic Church apart

In the summer of 2001, I drove up to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to find what we called “the traditional Latin Mass,” the form of Roman Catholic worship that stretched back centuries and was last authorized in 1962, before the Second Vatican Council changed everything. Back then, conservative Catholics called people who sought it out “schismatics” and “Rad Trads.”
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Clear Signs God Doesn’t Want You to Give Up on Someone

Indeed, it is not easy to know whether God wants you to hold on to a relationship or simply give up on it. First of all, your judgment could be clouded by your emotions. Thus, you could not be sure if it is God telling you what to do or it is simply your heart.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

3 pastors leave Bethlehem Baptist Church, one citing 'toxic culture'

Three pastors have abruptly resigned this summer from Bethlehem Baptist Church of Minneapolis, signaling "a painful and confusing moment" at a megachurch that gained national prominence under longtime pastor John Piper. The pastors cited several reasons for resigning, including how the church's leadership council has handled race and diversity issues,...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is the End Times upon us?

To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for...
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
ReligionBelief.Net

20 Things God Can Not Do

“My covenant will I not break, nor alter the thing that is gone out of my lips” – Psalm 89:34. “He that spareth not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?” –
Religionam630theword.com

5 Tips for Pastors Moving out of the Pastorate into Denominational Work

Some 15 years ago I transitioned from pastoring (for 42 years) into the office of the Director of Missions for the SBC churches of Metro New Orleans. My experience has me wanting to share ideas with friends such as Louisiana’s Dr. Steve Horn, who left the pastorate of FBC Lafayette to become Executive of that state’s SBC churches. Or, Dr. Shawn Parker, who left FBC Columbus MS for the Executive office in Mississippi.
Religionbiblestudytools.com

What Will We Do in Heaven?

At some point in life, we have all seen a cartoon that suggests Heaven will involve sitting on a cloud playing a harp. Yet there is nothing in the Bible that would suggest this is what heaven is about. Not to mention that in the era of air travel, we can be certain that no one is sitting around on any clouds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy