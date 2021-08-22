Auburn events calendar
(AUBURN, CA) Auburn is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 150 Auburn Folsom Rd, Auburn, CA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location: Auburn-Folsom Road
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 2455 Black Oak Rd, Auburn, CA
Men\'s Golf TournamentJoin the men of Crossroads Church for an afternoon of a 9 hole golf game, fellowship, and dinner. […]\n
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 1226 1/2 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603
Love Mischief w/ Very Special Guest Sunshine Garcia (Furthur, JGB ++) present a special Multi-Media Pink Floyd / Beatles Production!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 1775 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn, CA 95603
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:15 PM
Current study: Study 1 Peter prior, grab your Bible/device, notes This group currently meets online. Contact Pastor Mike at mike@cornerstonecc.org for inf...
Comments / 0