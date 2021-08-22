Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, CA

Auburn events calendar

Posted by 
Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 5 days ago

(AUBURN, CA) Auburn is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bQex_0bZWMehl00

Auburn Old Town Farmer's Market

Auburn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 150 Auburn Folsom Rd, Auburn, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location: Auburn-Folsom Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhuzR_0bZWMehl00

Men’s Golf Tournament, 2021

Auburn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2455 Black Oak Rd, Auburn, CA

Men\'s Golf TournamentJoin the men of Crossroads Church for an afternoon of a 9 hole golf game, fellowship, and dinner. […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PySuY_0bZWMehl00

DARKSIDE of ABBEY RD! the music of Pink Floyd & Beatles by Love Mischief

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1226 1/2 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Love Mischief w/ Very Special Guest Sunshine Garcia (Furthur, JGB ++) present a special Multi-Media Pink Floyd / Beatles Production!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqE1f_0bZWMehl00

VIP Petcare at Incredible Pets

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1775 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn, CA 95603

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foyde_0bZWMehl00

Inductive Bible Study ~ church-wide meeting

Auburn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:15 PM

Current study: Study 1 Peter prior, grab your Bible/device, notes This group currently meets online. Contact Pastor Mike at mike@cornerstonecc.org for inf...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Auburn Updates

Auburn Updates

Auburn, CA
61
Followers
169
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Auburn, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Government
Auburn, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossroads Church#Lincoln Way#95603 Community#Event Rsvps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy