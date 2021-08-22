El Centro events coming up

(EL CENTRO, CA) El Centro is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the El Centro area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Westmorland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Westmorland, CA 92281

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Pedestrain/Bike Safety Work Shop with BSF & GO Human Calipatria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come learn the proper rules of the road as a pedestrian or bicyclist! Then let's take that knowledge to the streets together! About this Event Best S.T.E.P. Forward is excited to announce our...

BBI - CLEAN WATER 4 UGANDA, Featuring Gene and Gloria Brister El Centro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 225 Wake Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243

Event Goal: To raise $14,000 for two new deep water wells. Clean water access improves health and hope for the future, impacting thousands!

MAYANS MC Momo Rodriguez Live! Brawley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 410 S. Cesar Chavez st., Brawley, CA 92227

MAYANS MC Meet & Greet Momo Rodriguez Live! in Brawley, Hidalgo Society. Another night of Wasupwu Comedy! Live, Laugh ,,⁴

Sunday Service CLLCTV+SRCM Imperial, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 South K Street, Imperial, CA 92251

Thank you for joining us for service at The Collective Movement and Solid Rocks Collaborative Service!