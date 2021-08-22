Cancel
Danville, IL

Live events coming up in Danville

Danville Times
Danville Times
 5 days ago

(DANVILLE, IL) Danville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Danville:

A Backyard Prairie

Danville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 319 North Vermilion Street, Danville, IL 61832

A Backyard Prairie: Presentation and book signing with the authors.

Braveheart @ the Fischer Theatre

Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 158 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

William Wallace is the medieval Scottish patriot who is spurred into revolt against the English when the love of his life is slaughtered. Leading his army into battles that become a war, his...

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Danville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

