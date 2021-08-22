Cancel
Hilo, HI

Hilo calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 5 days ago

(HILO, HI) Live events are coming to Hilo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hilo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wLG0_0bZWMZF000

GoFarm Tour

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:45 PM

Join GoFarm Hawai’i for a Tour of their Alae Hilo Campus About this Event This Event is part of the 4th Annual Community Food Summit. GoFarm Hawai’i Tour- Alae Hilo : Please dress for outdoors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFHx0_0bZWMZF000

BIHR SCCA Autocross - August 22nd

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: Panaewa Drag Strip, Hilo, HI

Gates open at 7am. NOTE: Please review special event instructions due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines by the SCCA and Hawaii County Parks & Recreation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDy4E_0bZWMZF000

Service

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 570 Kinoole St, Hilo, HI

Tavita Mataere Tahutini, 52, of Pahoa, passed away on July 10, 2021. Born in Papeete, Tahiti, he was a carpenter and landscaping. Service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo, on August 6...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nivg_0bZWMZF000

Hilo Farmers Market

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Corner of Kamehameha Avenue and, Mamo St, Hilo, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Market on Daily, 7AM - 3PM Location:400 Kamehameha Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVzIb_0bZWMZF000

The Great Outpouring

Hilo, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 429 Makalika Street, Nani Mau Gardens, Panaewa, Hilo, HI 96720

Prepare for personal and corporate revival! The Great Outpouring is here!

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

