Sherman, TX

Events on the Sherman calendar

Posted by 
Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SHERMAN, TX) Sherman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sherman area:

Fourth Monday - Southwest Quadrant Bulk Waste & Brush Collection

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Please have Bulk Waste and Brush at the curb no earlier than Saturday prior to your collection week and no later than 7am on Monday of your collection week. Do not be alarmed if your items are not...

Worship Service

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 901 N Grand Ave, Sherman, TX

Church services every Sunday night at 6pm. Worship goes until approx. 6:45pm then we hang out and have general group discussion after. We are an eclectic church with a mix of liturgical and modern...

Trivia Night at 903 Brewers

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1718 S Elm St, Sherman, TX

THURSDAY TRIVIA! Taproom is open 11-9 on Thursday with Trivia starting at 6:30. So grab your friends and come hang with us!

Highland Dance Class

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 407 W Washington St, Sherman, TX

Highland dance is a traditional Celtic dance that teaches discipline and rhythm.Students will be taught by Vicki Cana, who has trained several of her performers to win at high level competitions...

Al-Anon Family Group

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 106 S Elm St, Sherman, TX

Al-Anon Families, Friends, and Observers Welcome Covid restrictions Zoom meeting call Cheryl 972-658-6295 for the ZOOM information.

With Sherman Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

