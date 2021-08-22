Events on the Tupelo calendar

(TUPELO, MS) Live events are coming to Tupelo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tupelo:

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Tupelo Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT335, Tupelo, MS 38801

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Take Action Now! -- AFA Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 107 Parkgate Dr, Tupelo, MS

Take Action Now! Send a message to your U.S. Senators urging them to vote no on HR 3684, the 'DIVESTMENT' in America Act.

Almost Jaded at Amsterdam Deli & Grill Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 128 Main St, Tupelo, MS

Come on out to Tupelo's Amsterdam Deli & Grill! August 28th 12-3pm 🎶

Jonivan Jones Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2006 N Gloster St, Tupelo, MS

Get all 11 Jonivan Jones releases available on Bandcamp and save 25% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of Waiting on a Boat , Radio , Worn out...

High Lonesome Dreamers - Monthly Music Mix Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1800 Main St, Tupelo, MS

The High Lonesome Dreamers Saturday, August 28, 2021 Link Centre Concert Hall About this event Saturday, August 28, 2021 Link Centre Concert Hall Tickets: $15/advance, $18/door Limited capacity...