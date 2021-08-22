What’s up Parkersburg: Local events calendar

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Parkersburg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parkersburg area:

Coffee & Canvases Parkersburg, WV

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

SEA will kick off their DIY series, August 26 from 9 AM – 1 PM, in the Student Lounge, with free coffee and canvas painting. Students, staff and faculty are welcome to stop by anytime during the...

Golf Scramble for the Parrack Family — South Parkersburg Baptist Church Parkersburg, WV

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1655 Blizzard Dr, Parkersburg, WV

The Parrack family, who are a part of our LifeSpring family, are beginning a new, lifelong health journey with their youngest son. They will be staying in a Columbus hospital for 6+ months. A golf...

Parkersburg Paddlefest Parkersburg, WV

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 113 Ann Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Parkersburg Paddlefest is a fun-filled three-day festival dedicated to people-powered watercraft

Veterans Only Yoga Parkersburg, WV

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 903 Charles St, Parkersburg, WV

Project Yoga MOV is offering FREE Veterans Only Yoga every Monday at 6:30 pm beginning August 9th. This class is taught by a Veteran and offered at the Good Shepherd Church located at 903 Charles...

"Wings of Wonder" – Birds of Prey at Blennerhassett Island Parkersburg, WV

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 137 Juliana St, Parkersburg, WV

Three Rivers Avian Center is coming to Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park on Aug. 29! This afternoon program is all about raptors native to West Virginia, such as owls, hawks and eagles...