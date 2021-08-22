Granbury events coming up

(GRANBURY, TX) Granbury is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Granbury area:

Local Goat Distillery Tour & Tasting Granbury, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 607 North Houston Street, Granbury, TX 76048

Get an overview of the distillation process of your favorite spirits, while enjoying a tasting of all the Local Goat has to offer.

Tyler McCollum LIVE @ Bob's Off The Square Granbury, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 106 North Lambert Street, Granbury, TX 76048

Tyler McCollum’s style of singing & songwriting touches on the Country, Americana, Blues & Folk genres.

2021 Shoot for the Cure at True Grit Ranch Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6810 Old Granbury Rd, Granbury, TX

Benefits: Location: True Grit Ranch, 6810 Old Granbury Rd, Granbury, TX Details: see flyer, posted Info: Lynn Toomer 817-719-6648 TOLBERT Dates and/or times are subject to change

Five Blondes with Brushes Group Show Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Parking lot, 224 N Travis St, Granbury, TX

Five of our very talented artists will be showing their work, starting with a reception in conjunction with Granbury's "Last Saturday Gallery Night" on July 31, from 5-8pm. the show runs until...

Shamanism with Dharma Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The study of Shamanism is the study of the natural world and its connection to the creative and renewal aspects of the universe. Ancient indigenous cultures were successful in observing the ways...