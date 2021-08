Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week we will take our best shot at UFC on ESPN 29. After a week off, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in business with "UFC Vegas 34," a 12-fight slate taking place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Outside the middleweight main event, there isn't too much going on that will directly affect divisional rankings or title pictures, but it is one of the most balanced UFC lineups of the year, with the distinct possibility that there will not be a single 2-to-1 or greater underdog on the entire card.