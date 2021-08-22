Lenoir calendar: Coming events

(LENOIR, NC) Live events are coming to Lenoir.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lenoir:

ITS SIDS Hudson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 145 Cedar Valley Rd, Hudson, NC

This session meets the ITS SIDS requirements for child care providers caring for infants in licensed child care.

DR Harrison at Crosstrain Ministries Church Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for this special service in Lenoir as DR preaches a powerful Gospel message!

Lenoir Downtown Farmers Market Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 West Ave NW, Lenoir, NC

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 10 am - 2 pm Location:110 Church Street

Lenoir Bike Nights @ 1841 Cafe Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

This isn't your ordinary Bike Night! Saturday Nights! Bring yourself, family, and club! All Bikers Welcome! Come hang out with your local Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter over at...

Free Covid-19 Vaccination Bus Hudson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Share the news! A Covid-19 Vaccination Bus, FREE service provided by West Caldwell Health Council, will be in the Hudson United Methodist Church parking lot at 383 Main Street in Hudson NC on...