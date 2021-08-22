Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenoir, NC

Lenoir calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Lenoir Updates
Lenoir Updates
 5 days ago

(LENOIR, NC) Live events are coming to Lenoir.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lenoir:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6vRL_0bZWMITt00

ITS SIDS

Hudson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 145 Cedar Valley Rd, Hudson, NC

This session meets the ITS SIDS requirements for child care providers caring for infants in licensed child care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lo28W_0bZWMITt00

DR Harrison at Crosstrain Ministries Church

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for this special service in Lenoir as DR preaches a powerful Gospel message!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Azvh_0bZWMITt00

Lenoir Downtown Farmers Market

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 West Ave NW, Lenoir, NC

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 10 am - 2 pm Location:110 Church Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OiIQ_0bZWMITt00

Lenoir Bike Nights @ 1841 Cafe

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

This isn't your ordinary Bike Night! Saturday Nights! Bring yourself, family, and club! All Bikers Welcome! Come hang out with your local Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter over at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKENP_0bZWMITt00

Free Covid-19 Vaccination Bus

Hudson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Share the news! A Covid-19 Vaccination Bus, FREE service provided by West Caldwell Health Council, will be in the Hudson United Methodist Church parking lot at 383 Main Street in Hudson NC on...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lenoir Updates

Lenoir Updates

Lenoir, NC
173
Followers
174
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lenoir Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenoir, NC
Government
City
Lenoir, NC
City
Hudson, NC
Hudson, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy