Terrell Owens retired from the NFL quite a few years ago, and now, he is in the Hall of Fame. Despite all of this, Owens still has aspirations to return to the NFL at the age of 47. Owens has always been obsessed with his physical shape, and in retirement, T.O. has been taking very good care of himself. With this in mind, it should almost come as no surprise that T.O. would express interest in returning to the highest level of football out there.