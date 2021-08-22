Cancel
Hammond, LA

Live events coming up in Hammond

Hammond Daily
Hammond Daily
 5 days ago

(HAMMOND, LA) Live events are lining up on the Hammond calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hammond area:

Grown Folks Labor Day Weekend Party

Hammond, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1600 Phoenix Square, Hammond, LA 70401

If you like to party with the grown folks then this is where you’ll want to be.

Wine Walk - Hot August Night 2021

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2 W Thomas St, Hammond, LA

Whether it's rockin' the house at parties and class reunions, performing in front of thousands at festivals, performing shows on a cruise or entertaining wedding guests locally or in a French...

THE BABY CROP 2022

Hammond, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 1503 Pecan Street, Hammond, LA 70401

COME SCRAP WITH US! Thursday/Friday 9 AM til midnight; Saturday 9 AM - 6 PM We can’t wait to scrap with you!

'Black•ish Homecoming: The Return

Hammond, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1242 S. Morrison Ave, Hammond, LA 70402

The longest SLU African-American homecoming event returns this year at the Blvd Event Center for an all black event

Open Studio Choose Your Own Painting

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 204 E Thomas St, Hammond, LA

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

