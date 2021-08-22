Coming soon: Eureka events

(EUREKA, CA) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eureka area:

Wine and Jazz with The Laura Hemmings Band Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Wine & Jazz is a monthly performance series highlighting some of the best jazz performers Humboldt County has to offer. After every performance, audience members are invited to bring their own...

Humboldt Cars and Coffee Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Humboldt Cars and Coffee at 1223 Broadway, Eureka, CA 95501-0129, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 09:00 am

20/30 Park Input Workshop @ the Park Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Have you been wondering what’s going on with 20/30 Park? What improvements are planned? When it is going to happen? Have you ever wanted to help plan a park design, eat free ice cream, and hang...

Afternoon at the Museum Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 612 G Street, Eureka, CA 95501

We are excited to bring back our events at the Redwood Discovery Museum!! This two hour free play event is from 4:30-6 pm.

Work Readiness Classes Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1313 3rd St, Eureka, CA

Are you looking to gain skills to get a job or improve to become a higher performer on the job? This series of 4 Work Readiness classes will provide techniques to help you gain or improve your...