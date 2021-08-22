Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg, SC

Live events coming up in Orangeburg

Posted by 
Orangeburg Journal
Orangeburg Journal
 5 days ago

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Live events are coming to Orangeburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orangeburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqs2Y_0bZWM55h00

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2386 Chestnut NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D53wC_0bZWM55h00

GET DOWN OR LAY DOWN

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 384 Oc 4107, Orangeburg, SC

GET DOWN OR LAY DOWN at Bowman Dragway, 384 Berrywood Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29115, Orangeburg, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svgdM_0bZWM55h00

OLD SCHOOL HOMECOMING PARTY

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1235 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

The Distinguished Gents is hosting their annual Old School Homecoming Party at the Premiere on October 16, 2021 at 9pm-2pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dv9Hu_0bZWM55h00

The Send-Off Brunch

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1039 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Est. Spring 08 Presents A Different Brunch: The Send-Off Brunch Brunch + Mimosas + Bottles + Good Vibes

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jXBj_0bZWM55h00

14th Annual Infant Mortality Awareness Scholarship Luncheon

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: Hwy. 301 South, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

This event is an opportunity to recognize our scholarship recipients and bring awareness to infant mortality.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Orangeburg Journal

Orangeburg Journal

Orangeburg, SC
96
Followers
183
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orangeburg Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sc 29115 Community#The Distinguished Gents#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy