Live events coming up in Orangeburg

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Live events are coming to Orangeburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orangeburg:

VIP Petcare at Petsense Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2386 Chestnut NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

GET DOWN OR LAY DOWN Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 384 Oc 4107, Orangeburg, SC

GET DOWN OR LAY DOWN at Bowman Dragway, 384 Berrywood Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29115, Orangeburg, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm

OLD SCHOOL HOMECOMING PARTY Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1235 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

The Distinguished Gents is hosting their annual Old School Homecoming Party at the Premiere on October 16, 2021 at 9pm-2pm.

The Send-Off Brunch Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1039 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Est. Spring 08 Presents A Different Brunch: The Send-Off Brunch Brunch + Mimosas + Bottles + Good Vibes

14th Annual Infant Mortality Awareness Scholarship Luncheon Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: Hwy. 301 South, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

This event is an opportunity to recognize our scholarship recipients and bring awareness to infant mortality.