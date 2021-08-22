Cancel
Del Rio, TX

Del Rio calendar: What's coming up

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 5 days ago

(DEL RIO, TX) Live events are coming to Del Rio.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Del Rio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiyVk_0bZWM2RW00

Church Membership Book Study

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us in learning about the biblical teachings of church membership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8dsR_0bZWM2RW00

Fate Bell's Pictograph Shelter/Canyon Guided Walking Tour

Comstock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: US-90, Comstock, TX

The park will be offering one guided-only hike at 10am to go down into the canyon to view pictographs (ancient drawings) on Wednesday through Sunday. No tours are available on Monday and Tuesday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Do57q_0bZWM2RW00

Andale, Del Rio (Family Health & Fitness Day)

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1401 Las Vacas St, Del Rio, TX

Includes a 5-K walk/run, health and fitness fair, entertainment, wheelchair sports and more. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9NoR_0bZWM2RW00

Del Rio Comic-Con Toy Show

Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1915 Veterans Boulevard, Del Rio, TX 78840

Artists , Comic-Books ,Toys , Pop Culture items , Del Rio Comic-Con Toy Show Game Tournaments , Cosplay , Tattoo Artists and Food Vendors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1of7gb_0bZWM2RW00

Oktoberfest

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1308 S Main St, Del Rio, TX

Includes dinner, dancing and music by the Seven Dutchmen from 6 to 11 p.m. Whitehead Memorial Museum.

Del Rio Today

Del Rio Today

Del Rio, TX
With Del Rio Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

