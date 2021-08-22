Del Rio calendar: What's coming up

(DEL RIO, TX) Live events are coming to Del Rio.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Del Rio:

Church Membership Book Study Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us in learning about the biblical teachings of church membership.

Fate Bell's Pictograph Shelter/Canyon Guided Walking Tour Comstock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: US-90, Comstock, TX

The park will be offering one guided-only hike at 10am to go down into the canyon to view pictographs (ancient drawings) on Wednesday through Sunday. No tours are available on Monday and Tuesday...

Andale, Del Rio (Family Health & Fitness Day) Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1401 Las Vacas St, Del Rio, TX

Includes a 5-K walk/run, health and fitness fair, entertainment, wheelchair sports and more. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon.

Del Rio Comic-Con Toy Show Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1915 Veterans Boulevard, Del Rio, TX 78840

Artists , Comic-Books ,Toys , Pop Culture items , Del Rio Comic-Con Toy Show Game Tournaments , Cosplay , Tattoo Artists and Food Vendors.

Oktoberfest Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1308 S Main St, Del Rio, TX

Includes dinner, dancing and music by the Seven Dutchmen from 6 to 11 p.m. Whitehead Memorial Museum.