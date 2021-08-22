What’s up Muskogee: Local events calendar

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Muskogee calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Muskogee area:

Polar Express Pajama Party Muskogee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 West Okmulgee Avenue, Muskogee, OK 74401

Bring your family for a magical experience. Imagine the aroma of Hot Chocolate and Freshly Baked Cookies with elves, a train ride AND SANTA!

Up Up and Away 5k Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3601 Arline Ave, Muskogee, OK

The Up Up and Away 5k is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k and Fun Run.

Yoga - A Namastate of Mind Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 2403 N 41st St E, Muskogee, OK

Improve health & mental acuity through the fundamental principles of alignment and breathing in a flow of yoga postures. Required: Yoga mat. Full payment for this class is due at least 2 days...

LADIES' SUMMER SALAD SUPPER Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2401 Haskell Blvd, Muskogee, OK

Bring your favorite salad (and the recipe if you would like to share it) to the Fellowship Hall and join us for a SUMMER SALAD SUPPER! This is an open event, so feel free to bring your friends...

Long-Term Care Nurse Aide (CNA) Fast Track - Day Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2403 N 41st St E, Muskogee, OK

Prep for the CNA certificaion exam. Learn to provide direct patient care in a long-term care nursing facility. Requirements: 100% attendance, background check, proof of TB skin test, government...