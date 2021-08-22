Cancel
Muskogee, OK

What’s up Muskogee: Local events calendar

 5 days ago

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Muskogee calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Muskogee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0V6p_0bZWLy4q00

Polar Express Pajama Party

Muskogee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 West Okmulgee Avenue, Muskogee, OK 74401

Bring your family for a magical experience. Imagine the aroma of Hot Chocolate and Freshly Baked Cookies with elves, a train ride AND SANTA!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXVBD_0bZWLy4q00

Up Up and Away 5k

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3601 Arline Ave, Muskogee, OK

The Up Up and Away 5k is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k and Fun Run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPZLq_0bZWLy4q00

Yoga - A Namastate of Mind

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 2403 N 41st St E, Muskogee, OK

Improve health & mental acuity through the fundamental principles of alignment and breathing in a flow of yoga postures. Required: Yoga mat. Full payment for this class is due at least 2 days...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uI82X_0bZWLy4q00

LADIES' SUMMER SALAD SUPPER

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2401 Haskell Blvd, Muskogee, OK

Bring your favorite salad (and the recipe if you would like to share it) to the Fellowship Hall and join us for a SUMMER SALAD SUPPER! This is an open event, so feel free to bring your friends...

Long-Term Care Nurse Aide (CNA) Fast Track - Day

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2403 N 41st St E, Muskogee, OK

Prep for the CNA certificaion exam. Learn to provide direct patient care in a long-term care nursing facility. Requirements: 100% attendance, background check, proof of TB skin test, government...

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

