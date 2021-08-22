Live events on the horizon in Elizabethtown

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Elizabethtown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Elizabethtown area:

CKAG Artists of the Year Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 600 College Street Road, Morrison Gallery, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

The Central Kentucky Art Guild will host an art viewing featuring the works of two of our members who have been named Artists of the Year.

Deep Eddy Lemon & Ruby Red Vodka Tasting Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1705 N Dixie Hwy No.100, Elizabethtown, KY

Taste Deep Eddy Vodka - inspired by the oldest swimming hole in Austin, TX. A place where people come together to enjoy good times that never seem to end. What better way to celebrate the summer...

Lincoln Trail Venture Group Luncheon is August 26th Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 444 S Mulberry St, Elizabethtown, KY

You\'re invited to attend the Lincoln Trail Venture Group Luncheon on Thursday, August 26th at 11:30am. The luncheon will be held at the Back Home Event Center, also known as Room 62 at 444 South...

Heartland Homecoming Parade Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 200 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY

Join us for the annual Heartland Homecoming Parade downtown Etown! Step off will take place on the Square at 10:00 AM. Over 75 parade entries will travel north on 31W to St. John Rd. You don\'t...

Line Dance Etown- no class hopefully next week Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1251 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY

Feel free to email me: [masked] Meet new friends. Have Fun! Get fit! $5 for one or both classes :) Ultra beginner/New dancers come 6 - 7 p.m. Beginner/Intermediate class. Students come at 7 - 830...