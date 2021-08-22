Minot events coming up

Cancel
(MINOT, ND) Minot is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minot:

Strategic Panel Design 2pt

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 405 16th St NW, Minot, ND

Interested in learning how to utilize those printed fabric panels with multiple panels of multiple sizes on it? Chelce will share how to divide and conquer when placing inside a specific pattern...

MARC Corn Feed

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2400 10th St SW, Minot, ND

The Corn Feed will begin at 6pm and is held at The Sleep Inn in Minot.\n

Become A Home-Based Travel Agent (Minot, ND) No Experience Necessary

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1900 22nd Ave SW, Minot, ND

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Guns 'N Roses Shootout

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Minot, ND

Spend an evening on the range with the Minot Association of Builders! 5-person teams will dress in their best 80’s gear, jam to 80’s music, shoot trap, and can purchase and take home a dozen roses...

Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) RE-CERTIFICATION

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1900 8th Ave SE, Minot, ND

This class is one day for the provider who needs to re-certify in PALS. All classes are held 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. For more information on this class, please call 701-852-9483 ext. 105.

With Minot Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

