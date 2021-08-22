West Bend calendar: Coming events

(WEST BEND, WI) West Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Bend:

The Sage Series West Bend, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1193 North Main Street, West Bend, WI 53090

The SAGE SERIES : a collection of buildable + customizable foil placements for high impact looks for low maintenance babes!

WB: Welcome Back Week Lunch with Comedian Kelly Kellz West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2151 N Main St, West Bend, WI

In celebration of being back to campus we’re bringing the hilarious, Milwaukee native, comedian Kelly Kellz to campus for your entertainment, while also providing a FREE TACO and NACHO BAR for all...

TAN’R YOU Car & Bike Night American Legion Fundraiser 2021 West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2368 W Washington St, West Bend, WI

Free Event! TAN\'R YOU Car & Bike Night American Legion Fundraiser. August 25th 5-8pm in the parking lot by West Bend TAN’R YOU on Hwy 33. Whiskey Throttle Band will be our musical entertainment...

Twilight Home Show West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3000 County Hwy PV, West Bend, WI

Classe6-39 count towards High Point (excluding Novice, Discipline Tail, Hunter Hack & 4-H Member classes) Age division highpoint awards at each show Horse and Rider combo much use the same […]

VFW 1st Annual Car Show West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 260 Sand Dr, West Bend, WI

August 22, 2021 we are having our 1st Annual Car Show at the West Bend VFW Post 1393. Starting at 11am till 3pm. We will have a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, trophies, dash plaques and much more. All...