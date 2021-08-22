Coming soon: Roseburg events

(ROSEBURG, OR) Roseburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roseburg area:

Wednesday Fellowship Night - People, Food, Community Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1600 Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, Roseburg, OR 97470

Join us these three Wednesday nights to spend time in community eating, talking, and learning more about what life groups are all about!

Green Campus | Illuminate — Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 4384 Carnes Rd, Roseburg, OR

Illuminate Green Campus | Auditorium Tuesday, August 24 | 6:30pm Join us for a special night of worship at the Green Campus!

First Day of School 2021-2022 Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2152 NE Vine St, Roseburg, OR

Welcome back to Geneva Academy! You may also like the following events from Geneva Academy of Roseburg : Next Tuesday, 24th August, 06:30 pm, Back to School Ice Cream Social & Parent Meeting in...

H IS FOR LOVE health and wellness social Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5051 Garden Valley Rd, Roseburg, OR

H IS FOR LOVE Wellness & Beauty Social About this Event Gather your friends and come and meet Bee, the founder, and maker of the skincare brand H IS FOR LOVE! We will be spending the afternoon...

Back to School Ice Cream Social & Parent Meeting Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 3500 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg, OR

Back To School 2021 Events in Roseburg, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Roseburg. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events happening in...