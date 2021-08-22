Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, WA

Longview calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 5 days ago

(LONGVIEW, WA) Longview is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzBUf_0bZWLlqd00

Boondock Boys

Longview, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 3061 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, WA 98632

The Boondock Boys come to Meatheads Brews and Bones Lounge. Come see them here first. These guys are going big time!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVtB4_0bZWLlqd00

Park Day!

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Hey mamas! come meet at the park- it's a fun chance to meet other moms and let the kids play. There's been babies thru teenagers and a new group each week. Some stay the whole time, some for just...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAAWF_0bZWLlqd00

Promise Kids Vacation Bible School - Longview — thepromisechurch.com

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ages: Kindergarten - 4th grade Time: 9am-12pm The week is full of amazing Bible lessons, a silly Professor who the children will fall in love with, and so many more fun surprises for everyone...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412weM_0bZWLlqd00

Open House 10:00AM-1:00PM

Kelso, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Prepare to be charmed by this adorable ranch home backing to green space! Easy main level living with a full basement perfect for a home office, play area or media room! Hardwood Floors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIjDb_0bZWLlqd00

Graveside

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 5050 Mt Solo Rd, Longview, WA

Wanda June Feller Wanda June (Custer) Feller exhaled her last troubled earthy breath at 1:21 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, due to COVID. She...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Longview News Flash

Longview News Flash

Longview, WA
112
Followers
184
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Longview, WA
Longview, WA
Government
City
Custer, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy