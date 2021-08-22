Longview calendar: Coming events

(LONGVIEW, WA) Longview is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longview:

Boondock Boys Longview, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 3061 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, WA 98632

The Boondock Boys come to Meatheads Brews and Bones Lounge. Come see them here first. These guys are going big time!

Park Day! Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Hey mamas! come meet at the park- it's a fun chance to meet other moms and let the kids play. There's been babies thru teenagers and a new group each week. Some stay the whole time, some for just...

Promise Kids Vacation Bible School - Longview — thepromisechurch.com Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ages: Kindergarten - 4th grade Time: 9am-12pm The week is full of amazing Bible lessons, a silly Professor who the children will fall in love with, and so many more fun surprises for everyone...

Open House 10:00AM-1:00PM Kelso, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Prepare to be charmed by this adorable ranch home backing to green space! Easy main level living with a full basement perfect for a home office, play area or media room! Hardwood Floors...

Graveside Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 5050 Mt Solo Rd, Longview, WA

Wanda June Feller Wanda June (Custer) Feller exhaled her last troubled earthy breath at 1:21 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, due to COVID. She...