Elmira, NY

Live events coming up in Elmira

Posted by 
Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 5 days ago

(ELMIRA, NY) Elmira has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elmira:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUpbA_0bZWLiCS00

Back To School Cookout

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1155 Richard St, Elmira, NY

Back To School 2021 Events in Elmira, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Elmira. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events happening in Elmira.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbvtc_0bZWLiCS00

Pollinator Work Party

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 443 Coleman Ave, Elmira, NY

We need hard working adults to help fix up the pollinator garden! Pollinator work parties will be from 9am-12pm on the 2nd Wednesday and the last Saturday of each month. Generally a small crew of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fp5VG_0bZWLiCS00

Sacred Stitches Knitting

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1054 W Clinton St, Elmira, NY

This is a stitching group that meets weekly to knit and crochet items such as hats, baby blankets, prayer shawls, and Peace Pals. The items are delivered nationally and internationally. We welcome...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08R7Js_0bZWLiCS00

Walking Tour: Historic Stories

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 415 E Water St, Elmira, NY

Join us on Monday, August 23, at 10:30am for the Historic Downtown Elmira Walking Tour. This popular 50-minute stroll takes place on level sidewalks and is a great introduction to local history...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CR0VD_0bZWLiCS00

Concerts in Eldridge Park: Richman and the Poorboys

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 96 Eldridge Park Dr, Elmira, NY

Eldridge Park invites you to their Summer Concert Series! (5:00 to 8:00) Musical Guests Richman & the Poorboys will be playing covers of Classic Rock and Rockabilly hits spanning multiple decades...

