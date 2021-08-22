Live events coming up in Elmira

(ELMIRA, NY) Elmira has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elmira:

Back To School Cookout Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1155 Richard St, Elmira, NY

Back To School 2021 Events in Elmira, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Elmira. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events happening in Elmira.

Pollinator Work Party Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 443 Coleman Ave, Elmira, NY

We need hard working adults to help fix up the pollinator garden! Pollinator work parties will be from 9am-12pm on the 2nd Wednesday and the last Saturday of each month. Generally a small crew of...

Sacred Stitches Knitting Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1054 W Clinton St, Elmira, NY

This is a stitching group that meets weekly to knit and crochet items such as hats, baby blankets, prayer shawls, and Peace Pals. The items are delivered nationally and internationally. We welcome...

Walking Tour: Historic Stories Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 415 E Water St, Elmira, NY

Join us on Monday, August 23, at 10:30am for the Historic Downtown Elmira Walking Tour. This popular 50-minute stroll takes place on level sidewalks and is a great introduction to local history...

Concerts in Eldridge Park: Richman and the Poorboys Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 96 Eldridge Park Dr, Elmira, NY

Eldridge Park invites you to their Summer Concert Series! (5:00 to 8:00) Musical Guests Richman & the Poorboys will be playing covers of Classic Rock and Rockabilly hits spanning multiple decades...