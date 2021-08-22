Cancel
Kalispell, MT

Kalispell events coming soon

Kalispell Dispatch
Kalispell Dispatch
 5 days ago

(KALISPELL, MT) Kalispell is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kalispell:

Hunks The Show at Hilton Garden Inn (Kalispell, MT)

Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 1840 Highway 93 South, Kalispell, MT 59901

Hunks The Show Live in Kalispell Montana For one night

Hummingbird, Tues, Aug 24, 2021 6:30pm

Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 860 North Meridian Road, #B, Kalispell, MT 59901

Sip, Socialize and Paint in a fun, relaxing environment! Painters are welcome to bring beverages and snacks to enjoy while painting!

Angel & Davey LIVE

Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1498 Mt Highway 35, Kalispell, MT 59901

Local favorites, Billy Angel & Craig Davey, rock the Dry Fly Event Center.

Board of Directors Meeting

Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Monthly meeting of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors - CLOSED MEETING - 08/24/2021

FREE Smile Makeover 1 Day Seminar in Kalispell MT

Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 430 Windward Way, #STE 205, Kalispell, MT 59901

Learn how Smile Makeovers can benefit your life! Yes, we can transform your smile in just hours. Reserve your seat at our seminar.

With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

