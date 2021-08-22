Kalispell events coming soon
(KALISPELL, MT) Kalispell is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kalispell:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM
Address: 1840 Highway 93 South, Kalispell, MT 59901
Hunks The Show Live in Kalispell Montana For one night
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 860 North Meridian Road, #B, Kalispell, MT 59901
Sip, Socialize and Paint in a fun, relaxing environment! Painters are welcome to bring beverages and snacks to enjoy while painting!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 1498 Mt Highway 35, Kalispell, MT 59901
Local favorites, Billy Angel & Craig Davey, rock the Dry Fly Event Center.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Monthly meeting of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors - CLOSED MEETING - 08/24/2021
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 430 Windward Way, #STE 205, Kalispell, MT 59901
Learn how Smile Makeovers can benefit your life! Yes, we can transform your smile in just hours. Reserve your seat at our seminar.
