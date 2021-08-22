Mt Pleasant events calendar

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Mt Pleasant calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Pleasant:

CMU Wedding Expo / Bridal Show Mount Pleasant, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 103 East Preston, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858

Wedding expos that ROCK. Food, fun, prizes, samples and the areas best wedding vendors all under one roof!

Parkinson Support Group Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2600 Three Leaves Dr, Mt Pleasant, MI

Isabella County - Mt. Pleasant 4th Wednesday, 5:00 pm Dr. Jamie Haines, PT (989) 779-5604 McLaren Central Michigan Rehabilitation Services 2600 Three Leaves Dr. Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 19, 2021 - October 9, 2021Saturday, 9am - 2pm Location: Broadway Street at Town Center

4th Annual For Arts Sake Art Sale!! Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for our 4th (!!!) Annual For Arts Sake Art Sale!! So many very talented artists in our community all in one place! Jewelry, wall art, gifts, plants and more. Visit our 1 day sale at...

Painting Under the Pavilion Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3686 E River Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI

Painting Under the Pavilion is on Facebook. To connect with Painting Under the Pavilion, join Facebook today.