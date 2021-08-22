Cancel
Beaufort, SC

Beaufort events coming up

Beaufort Voice
 5 days ago

(BEAUFORT, SC) Beaufort has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaufort:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RydBt_0bZWLa8e00

National Trail Mix Day

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort (Merritt Field), Bldg. 553, Delalio Ave, Beaufort, SC

Come celebrate national Trail Mix Day with us. Create and mix your own trail mix while supplies last. Open to active duty only. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: HARDINGEJ@usmc-mccs.org OR 843-228-6246.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFO0k_0bZWLa8e00

Family Day Picnic Lunch Orders-FRIDAY

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Boulevard De France, Beaufort, SC

Spend more time with your Marine! Order a picnic lunch in advance so all you have to do is grab and go. Each picnic lunch is $42.00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPVaI_0bZWLa8e00

H&HS Golf Tournament

Beaufort, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Belleau Wood Road, Beaufort, SC 29902

Come and join the Marines of H&HS MCAS Beaufort for this year’s Marine Corps Ball Golf fundraiser!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzsyM_0bZWLa8e00

Learn to Croceht a Cardigan

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 900 Port Republic St, Beaufort, SC

Learn to Make a Crochet Cardigan at Coastal Knitting About this Event Who is this class for? Anyone who can crochet a chain, double crochet and single crochet. If you have made dish cloths or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GozPg_0bZWLa8e00

Heart to Heart

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1283 Geiger Blvd, Beaufort, SC

Heart to Heart provides spouses with friendship, encouragement, and a way to share their experience as a military spouse. You will also learn about programs & resources available for you and your...

