Live events on the horizon in Sierra Vista

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Live events are coming to Sierra Vista.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sierra Vista area:

Bone Dry Beer Yoga at Bone Dry Tap House Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Try something new and have some laughs and sips with friends! Join this beginner-friendly yoga flow class with a glass of your favorite pour from Bone Dry Tap House in hand. Practice mindfulness...

Deep Water Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:20 PM

Address: 2900 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, Sierra Vista, AZ

Come try the benefits of deep-water workouts while being buoyant and upright. The use of resistive equipment for strengthening and toning of muscles is used. Speed and acceleration of movement...

Duplicate Bridge Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Just show up with a partner – no registration required. Duplicate bridge is the most commonly played variation of the trick-taking card game contract bridge. In duplicate bridge, the same bridge...

Craft Ladies Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Do you have a craft project just sitting around unfinished? Want to get inspired to pick it backup and get to work? Then you’re invited to join the “Craft Ladies” to meet and socialize while doing...

Special Sunday with Pastor Zane Anderson Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

We are having Pastor Zane Anderson ministering with us on Sunday, August 22nd at 10am! We know you will be blessed! Join us, bring your family, invite a friend! *Remember, he will also be speaking...