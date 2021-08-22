Cancel
Morristown, TN

Morristown events calendar

Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
 5 days ago

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Live events are coming to Morristown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morristown:

Elijah Wise LIVE

Bean Station, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Elijah Wise LIVE at 110 Bluff Village Rd, Bean Station, TN 37708-5606, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Private Lesson

Talbott, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Private Lesson at Talbott, Tennessee, United States on Mon Aug 23 2021 at 02:00 pm

Panther Creek Invitational

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2010 Panther Creek Park Rd, Morristown, TN

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Panther Creek Invitational, hosted by Morristown-West High School in Morristown TN. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church ELCA

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Address: 2435 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church ELCA is on Facebook. To connect with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church ELCA, join Facebook today.

Eric Cox live at New Bud's Sports Bar

White Pine, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 5858 N White Pine Rd, White Pine, TN

August 27th, Eric is bringing the show to New Bud's Sports Bar! It's going to be a night that you don't want to miss!

