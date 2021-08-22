Cancel
Crossville, TN

Crossville events coming soon

Crossville Daily
Crossville Daily
(CROSSVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Crossville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crossville:

"Drawing Conclusions" w/special guest instructor, Bill Quillen

Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 451 Lakeview Dr, Crossville, TN

Special Guest Instructor Bill Quillen returns to Art Guild to teach “Drawing Conclusions” by Mary Ann Gilfillan Bill Quillen, special guest instructor, returns to the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade...

Weekend Activities

Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 324 Trails End, Crossville, TN

Activities will include Potluck Dinner, Hay Wagon Rides, Candy Bar Bingo and Family Movie. All of our activities are FREE for overnight guests. Day passes are available for $10/adults and $5/kids

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series (Free Show)

Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Crossville, TN

Come have a Rockin good time MULE style live at the Lake Tansi Waterfront Pavilion from 6-8pm! Free Show! Just bring a chair and enjoy.

Billy Wayne Davis LIVE in CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE

Crossville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 North Main Street, Crossville, TN 38555

Billy Wayne Davis comes back to his hometown for good timing Thanksgiving eve on Main St.

Mayhem Tour - Crossville, TN - 2:00PM - 08/29/2021 - Sunday

Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5434 U.S. Hwy 70N, Crossville, TN

Prepare to have your mind blown away. We have the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. This adrenaline filled show features the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars...

