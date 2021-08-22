Columbus calendar: Coming events
(COLUMBUS, MS) Live events are coming to Columbus.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbus:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 122 West Main Street, West Point, MS 39773
Learn how the Economic Impact of COVID-19 could affect your retirement.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 325 Mississippi 12 W, Starkville, MS
Open to ALL! Looking for something fun to do with your friends or family? Join us for this Do-It-Yourself workshop! Choose any wood project from our gallery. The size of the piece is listed with...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 150 N 2nd St, Columbus, MS
Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021 (Only Sat in October) Monday, 4pm - 6pmThursday and Saturday, 7am - 10am Location:2nd Ave N at 2nd St N
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 418 E Lee Blvd, Starkville, MS
Down to Game in Starkville, MS will be hosting a Star Wars Armada event on Saturday, August 28th at 1:00 PM. Bring a 200 point task force. No Large Based Ships. While Commanders are not required...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 160 Simler Blvd, Columbus, MS
Put a team together within your squadron or unit for Flag Football and sign up at the Fitness Center by August 25th at 2pm! There will also be a Coaches Meeting on the 25th at 2:30 at the Fitness...
