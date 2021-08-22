Cancel
Sebring, FL

Sebring calendar: Events coming up

Sebring News Alert
 5 days ago

(SEBRING, FL) Live events are lining up on the Sebring calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sebring:

Girl Scouts Love State Parks, Highlands Hammock State Park, Sunday

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872

You and your family are invited to our 3rd annual nationwide weekend at our state parks.

Volunteer at GFNY Florida Sebring 2021

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 355 W Center Ave, Sebring, FL 33870

Volunteering at the GFNY Florida is a fun experience, with camaraderie, goodwill and excitement.

Highlands Pedalers

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 4731 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL

Bike with your friends Rides depart at 7:15AM Sharp “A” Group rides over 19 MPH “B” Group rides between 17.5 – 19 MPH

Sebring CCW 530PM Class

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1775 US Hwy 27 S, Sebring, FL

Florida Concealed Carry Class. Course cost is $45. This is the only class that you will need to get your Florida Concealed Carry License and meets the state statute guidelines. Equipment needed...

In a moment's notice - a preparedness seminar

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 600 South Commerce Avenue, Sebring, FL 33870

Learn how to be prepared in case you need to evacuate your home in a moment's notice.

