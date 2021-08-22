Kingman calendar: Events coming up

(KINGMAN, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Kingman calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingman:

Crochet Class Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Crochet Class at 4535 N Roosevelt St, 4535 North Roosevelt Street, Kingman, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 01:00 pm to Fri Aug 27 2021 at 02:30 pm

Dealing with Debt Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1776 Airway Ave # B, Kingman, AZ

Do you struggle with debt? Are you fighting with debt collectors? This finance session is for you! We are striving for a finance education session once a month on topics that can help everyone...

Metcalfe Park Petition Action Station Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 W Beale St, Kingman, AZ

Metcalfe Park Petition Action Station is on Facebook. To connect with Metcalfe Park Petition Action Station, join Facebook today.

7th Annual Grape Stomp Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10965 Moonscape Way, Kingman, AZ

Stetson Winery's 7th Annual Grape Stomp is coming Sat & Sun, Aug 21-22. Festivities include a parade of Corvettes at 11 am on Aug 21 beginning at the intersection of Painted Rock Rd and Brooks...

Youth Improv Workshop Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 402 E Beale St, Kingman, AZ

Youth Improv Workshop August 25th 6-8pm Ages 9-15 No acting experience or knowledge of acting is needed at all for this class. This class will provide an introduction to Improv in Theater, the...