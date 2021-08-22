Hutchinson calendar: Events coming up

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Live events are coming to Hutchinson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hutchinson area:

United Way of Reno County Raise Your Hand Campaign Kick-Off Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1410 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson, KS

Help us celebrate the start of our 2021-2022 Campaign! ___________________________________________________________________ When: Monday, August 30th | 11am-5pm Where: Crosspoint Church parking lot...

Fair After Work: Beef, Beer & Bingo Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson, KS

What more do you want after work than Beef, Beer, & Bingo? Starting at the new Iowa Craft Beer Tent and ending at the Top of the Vine you and your team will search the Iowa State Fairgrounds...

Double Trouble Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 328 N Van Buren St, Hutchinson, KS

Double Trouble at VFW Post 1361, 328 N Van Buren St, Hutchinson, KS 67501, Hutchinson, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 01:00 pm

Graveside service Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5905 W 4th Ave, Hutchinson, KS

Here is Anthony C Reed’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 9, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Anthony C Reed of Wichita, Kansas, born in...

Feature Film: Space Jam, A New Legacy Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:55 PM

Address: 1100 N Plum St, Hutchinson, KS

Rated: PG Runs: 1 hr 55 min Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with...