Salina, KS

Live events Salina — what’s coming up

Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 5 days ago

(SALINA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Salina calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Salina area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DySg_0bZWKTjO00

Hole in the Wall Gang Annual Rod Run

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Friday nite:Sloppy joes and drinks Registration 5-9 pm Sat.: Registration 9-3pm people games and car games, Supper at 7:00, Awards at 8:00, Dance after that. Camping facilities, with hot shower...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IX7GR_0bZWKTjO00

Celebration of life

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 Sunset Dr, Salina, KS

Here is Zachary Trostle’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 12, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Zachary Trostle of Salina, Kansas. You can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLx3O_0bZWKTjO00

08.28.2021 We Love Sunflowers!

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3832 E Country Club Rd, Salina, KS

4’ Porch Sign {$38} 15” Round Doorhanger {$38} 12” Square Sign {$27} Saturday, August 28, 2021 5:30pm - 8:30pm at the Blue Barn Door {studio} 3832 E. Country Club Rd. in Salina, KS Sunflowers are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOyDH_0bZWKTjO00

Career Fair

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Saint Francis is looking for someone just like you. Someone who wants to make a living, while making a difference in your community and in the lives of children and families in need. Join us at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdPbX_0bZWKTjO00

Ashby House's 2021 Dueling Piano Fundraiser

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2101 East Country Club Road, Salina, KS 67401

Ashby House presents the 2021 Big Show Dueling Pianos Fundraiser! We look forward to joining forces to duel against poverty and addiction.

Salina News Alert

Salina News Alert

Salina, KS
With Salina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

