Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Bluff, AR

Live events on the horizon in Pine Bluff

Posted by 
Pine Bluff Dispatch
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are coming to Pine Bluff.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pine Bluff area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8BPD_0bZWKRxw00

Defensive Shotgun Instructor Development Course

White Hall, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Last Resort Range, 4220 Gravel Pit Road, White Hall, AR 71602

Three full days of training in how to teach modern, effective self defense with the shotgun.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcjC2_0bZWKRxw00

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5514 S. Olive St., Pine Bluff, AR 71603

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2NyB_0bZWKRxw00

HOW TO BE A HOME BASED TRAVEL AGENT (Pine Bluff, AR) No Experience Needed

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 511 Mallard Loop, Pine Bluff, AR

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRxCD_0bZWKRxw00

Handgun Fundamentals for Conceal Carry – Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Based on the book written by Focused Fire Training CEO Tommy Sapp, this hands-on course will teach the new shooter everything he or she needs to know before they even step foot on the range. For...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIVUn_0bZWKRxw00

ASC Performances & Auditions: "Miracle Worker"

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 701 South Main Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

The Arts & Science Center presents the Miracle Worker based on the true story of Helen Keller and written by William Gibson.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pine Bluff Dispatch

Pine Bluff Dispatch

Pine Bluff, AR
178
Followers
188
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pine Bluff Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Bluff, AR
City
White Hall, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Pine Bluff, AR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Gibson
Person
Helen Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ar#Sun Oct 10#Mallard Loop#The Arts Science Center#The Miracle Worker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy