Live events on the horizon in Pine Bluff

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are coming to Pine Bluff.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pine Bluff area:

Defensive Shotgun Instructor Development Course White Hall, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Last Resort Range, 4220 Gravel Pit Road, White Hall, AR 71602

Three full days of training in how to teach modern, effective self defense with the shotgun.

VIP Petcare at Petsense Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5514 S. Olive St., Pine Bluff, AR 71603

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

HOW TO BE A HOME BASED TRAVEL AGENT (Pine Bluff, AR) No Experience Needed Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 511 Mallard Loop, Pine Bluff, AR

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Handgun Fundamentals for Conceal Carry – Pine Bluff, AR Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Based on the book written by Focused Fire Training CEO Tommy Sapp, this hands-on course will teach the new shooter everything he or she needs to know before they even step foot on the range. For...

ASC Performances & Auditions: "Miracle Worker" Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 701 South Main Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

The Arts & Science Center presents the Miracle Worker based on the true story of Helen Keller and written by William Gibson.