Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Events on the Twin Falls calendar

Posted by 
Twin Falls Daily
Twin Falls Daily
 5 days ago

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Twin Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twin Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsvCj_0bZWKQ5D00

Greg & Glenda Bostock

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 189 Locust St N, Twin Falls, ID

Please join us for a special service with Greg & Glenda Bostock.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OtOj_0bZWKQ5D00

Kids Canvas Class $20 +tax

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for an instructional step-by-step class on how to create your very own canvas. In this class our instructors will be teaching you how to paint a Canvas "FRIENDLY FROG". Due to the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzrl3_0bZWKQ5D00

Karate

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Karate is an excellent way to help develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength while gaining valuable social skills. This class is for beginners to advanced students...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ebv78_0bZWKQ5D00

SICC Annual Banquet and Dinner - Sponsored by Magic Valley Gear Exchange

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

SICC ANNUAL BANQUET The order of business at the annual banquet dinner will include, but not be limited to, Collection of Membership Dues (see link below), Dinner, live and silent auctions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dhLg_0bZWKQ5D00

Intro. to: Channeling~Communicating with Spirit)

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Intro. to: Channeling~Communicating with Spirit) is on Facebook. To connect with Intro. to: Channeling~Communicating with Spirit), join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls, ID
47
Followers
191
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Twin Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greg Glenda Bostock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy