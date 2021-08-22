Events on the Twin Falls calendar

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Twin Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twin Falls:

Greg & Glenda Bostock Twin Falls, ID

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 189 Locust St N, Twin Falls, ID

Please join us for a special service with Greg & Glenda Bostock.

Kids Canvas Class $20 +tax Twin Falls, ID

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for an instructional step-by-step class on how to create your very own canvas. In this class our instructors will be teaching you how to paint a Canvas "FRIENDLY FROG". Due to the...

Karate Twin Falls, ID

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Karate is an excellent way to help develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength while gaining valuable social skills. This class is for beginners to advanced students...

SICC Annual Banquet and Dinner - Sponsored by Magic Valley Gear Exchange Twin Falls, ID

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

SICC ANNUAL BANQUET The order of business at the annual banquet dinner will include, but not be limited to, Collection of Membership Dues (see link below), Dinner, live and silent auctions...

Intro. to: Channeling~Communicating with Spirit) Twin Falls, ID

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Intro. to: Channeling~Communicating with Spirit) is on Facebook. To connect with Intro. to: Channeling~Communicating with Spirit), join Facebook today.