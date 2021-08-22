Cancel
Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls events coming up

Klamath Falls News Beat
 5 days ago

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Klamath Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Klamath Falls area:

Live & Local @ Lunch

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 533 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

Live & Local @ Lunch is back! Grab some lunch from one of our fantastic downtown eateries and join us at Sugarman's Corner to hear the basin's best musicians! Every Wednesday at noon.

Ministers In Training — Refuge City Church

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Are you interested in becoming a leader of a ministry? What about growing in your relationship with Jesus in an intimate and powerful way? Join our two year study program for self-study or to...

Beginning a Mindfulness Practice with Jeanette Rutherford, MA, LPC

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 128 S 11th St, Klamath Falls, OR

Mindfulness practices have been shown to improve the ability to deal with stress and to enhance the overall quality of your life, relationships, and social networks. This four class series, led by...

D&R BLOCK PARTY

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 410 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

Join us from noon to 8pm August 28th, 2021 for the very first D&R BLOCK PARTY! The day will consist of Live Music Stage, Classic Car show, Kids Zone & Games! Shop on Venders Row, enjoy food and...

August Board Meeting

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR

August Board Meeting at Drive Line Service & Radiator King, 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603, Klamath Falls, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Klamath Falls News Beat

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

