Live events Princeton — what’s coming up

(PRINCETON, NJ) Live events are coming to Princeton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Princeton:

Educational Freedom and Flexibility - PLC Open House, September 2nd Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 16 All Saints Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Many teenagers find traditional school dull or stressful. If that's your kid, Princeton Learning Cooperative can help.

Princeton Photo Workshop: Photographing People (with Live Model) Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Alexander Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540

Developing the skills to make creative, enduring photos enables you to preserve the essence of a person at a moment in time.

GSCSNJ Princeton Service Unit Rededication and Bridging Ceremony Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 354 Quaker Road, Princeton, NJ 08540

Come join us at Updike Farmstead to celebrate the start of the year with a rededication of the Girl Scout Promise and explore the farm!

In-Person: Baby Care Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 731 Alexander Road, Suite 103, Princeton, NJ 08540

This program is designed to help create confidence in your parenting skills.