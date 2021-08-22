Cancel
Columbia, TN

Columbia events calendar

Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 5 days ago

(COLUMBIA, TN) Columbia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Kwqb_0bZWKJ9M00

Columbia Indie Fest

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401

Join us for a day-long music festival, while benefitting the local Boys & Girls Club, on October 23rd in downtown Columbia, Tennessee!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00N9f8_0bZWKJ9M00

Values-Based Investing Lunch & Learn

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 106 West 6th Street, Columbia, TN 38401

Enjoy an educational workshop over a free meal. This exclusive workshop could change the way you think about finances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x68NP_0bZWKJ9M00

EXPRESS PASS - Shop early! Wed. Oct. 20th 5:30 PM

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 James M Campbell Boulevard South, Columbia, TN 38401

Express pass - SHOP EARLY! Wed. October, 20th 5:30 PM - Little L's Consignment Sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDlpf_0bZWKJ9M00

Sensory Workshops March 2022

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Address: 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia, TN 38401

March's sensory strengthening workshops for 1-3 year old babes focusing on building whole world experiences through child- centered play.

ABOUT

With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

