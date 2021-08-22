Columbia events calendar

(COLUMBIA, TN) Columbia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

Columbia Indie Fest Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401

Join us for a day-long music festival, while benefitting the local Boys & Girls Club, on October 23rd in downtown Columbia, Tennessee!

Values-Based Investing Lunch & Learn Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 106 West 6th Street, Columbia, TN 38401

Enjoy an educational workshop over a free meal. This exclusive workshop could change the way you think about finances.

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 James M Campbell Boulevard South, Columbia, TN 38401

Express pass - SHOP EARLY! Wed. October, 20th 5:30 PM - Little L's Consignment Sale

Sensory Workshops March 2022 Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Address: 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia, TN 38401

March's sensory strengthening workshops for 1-3 year old babes focusing on building whole world experiences through child- centered play.