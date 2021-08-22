49ers vs. Chargers: How to stream, watch and listen to 2nd preseason game

The 49ers continue their preseason slate on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. San Francisco spent Thursday and Friday practicing with the Chargers in a controlled setting that helped the coaching staff evaluate some of their talent. Now they’ll get a look in the less controlled environment of a live game situation.

There’s plenty to watch for San Francisco on both sides of the ball.

Here’s how to follow along with all the action:

Who: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers

What: Preseason game No. 2

When: Sunday, August 22nd, at 4:30 pm Pacific Time

Where: SoFi Stadium

Why: Because preseason is still a thing, although it’s one fewer week now after the NFL changed its regular-season schedule to 17 games.

TV broadcast: Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will be on the broadcast for KPIX-5 (CBS).

Streaming: Catch live stream on FuboTV.

Radio: Bob Fitzgerald, Keena Turner and Donte Whitner will have the call on KGO 810 AM and KSAN 107.7 FM The Bone in the Bay Area. Spanish broadcast can be heard on 49ers.com.

Tickets: 49ers.com/tickets